Chocolate Takes You Around the World.

Chocolate has been around for thousands of years, dating back to the ancient Mayans and Olmecs of Mesoamerica (present-day Mexico). Unlike the sweet candy found in today’s supermarkets, it was employed in bitter drinks for medical and ceremonial purposes back then. Chocolate has become more widely available, and cultures all around the world have added their own twists to the delicacy. Here’s a selection of global cocoa pleasures and traditions, from chocolate spa treatments to Valentine’s Day Hershey kisses.

Kisses for Valentine’s DayPennsylvania

Milton Hershey, a chocolatier, introduced the first batch of teardrop-shaped milk chocolate kisses in 1907. They got their name from the kissing noise they produced while filming. They became an economical and mass-produced Valentine’s Day classic after Hershey touted them as “a most nourishing dish.”

The Gods’ Food

Mexico

Cacao ceremonies are popular now, but Indigenous peoples celebrated the plant in sacred rituals long before spiritual tourism made it fashionable. The Maya worshipped a cacao god, and chocolate was supposed to have medicinal virtues throughout Mesoamerica. Chocolate is still popular in Mexico today, and it’s used in marinades like mole and drinks like pozol.

The Chocolate Mansion

Nicaragua

Nicaragua, Central America’s largest exporter of cocoa, is home to the world-famous Mansion de Chocolate, which is located in the vibrant city of Granada. Chocolate facials and massages using local cocoa, which is supposed to have medicinal characteristics, are available at the hotel spa.

BrigadeiroBrazil

Condensed milk, cocoa powder, and butter are used to make these bite-sized chocolate treats, which are then dusted with chocolate sprinkles. According to legend, the dessert’s origin and popularity stem from women’s suffrage; in 1946, during the first national election in which they were eligible to vote, women who backed presidential candidate Brigadier Eduardo Gomes sold the treat to raise money for his campaign.

Spain’s chocolate and churros

This delicious dessert has been served at “chocolateras” for ages and is a local favorite. What’s not to like about deep-fried bread that’s crunchy on the exterior and soft on the inside, dipped in a cup of thick hot chocolate? It’s a snack that’s popular with both morning breakfast customers and late-night clubgoers looking to unwind after a night of dancing.

Netherlands Chocolate Letters

The Dutch present their gifts on St. Nicholas’s winter feast. This is a condensed version of the information.