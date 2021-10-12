Chocolate Milk Turning to Dust in Time Lapse has been viewed 55 million times.

With over 55 million views, a time-lapse film illustrating what happens when a glass of chocolate milk is left out for 40 days has gone viral online.

A carton of the pre-mixed drink is poured into a glass in the video, which was published on TikTok by an account called Time Treats.

The glass appears delicious on the first day, but the brown liquid gradually bubbles and separates.

By Day 10, the mixture is greasy and contains bits of powder, and a thick coating of mould has formed on the surface.

The drink quickly solidifies, and by Day 20, the glass has been turned upside down, allowing the mold and mush to stand alone on the white surface.

We’ll be watching the solid contract for the following 20 days until it turns a little, hard lump.

The lump is then broken apart by a hand wearing a blue medical glove, and it crumbles like dust.

The film, which can be viewed here, was captioned by Time Treats, who wrote: “Returning a chocolate drink to its original state [emoji of a chocolate bar][emoji with a happy face]#science #milk #chocolate #timelapse #timetreats ” The video has received a lot of attention online, with over 6.4 million people liking it.

@timetreats

Returning a chocolate drink to its original state #science #milk #chocolate #timelapse #timetreats Life Continues – Oliver Tree Over 93,200 individuals have also flocked to the comments area to express their opinions on the video.

“That’s what the cups in my sadness room look like… might be time to clean it,” one TikTok user, Rocky, remarked.

Dennis, for example, adding, “My father would think there’s nothing wrong with it.”

“Props to the camera guy for being there so long,” SP laughed.

ItsCrackTM “Who wants some chocolate cake?” Phoenix typed. “I baked it with my heart.” “How much would you have to be paid to eat that?” questioned Andrew Kemp430. “How to prepare brownies in fewer than 20 days,” Duh Baby stated. “I honestly believed you were going to restore it until I saw the mold and I was like, yep, it’s done,” Prod.Waff said. “Imagine putting that things in your bad over summer break,” Mr.F said. All, according to the United States Food and Drug Administration. This is a condensed version of the information.