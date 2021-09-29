China buys a $1.5 billion stake in Evergrande Bank to prevent the company from defaulting.

For $1.5 billion, a Chinese government-owned asset management business agreed to buy Evergrande Group’s roughly 20% interest in the Shengjing Bank Company from the troubled real estate developer. According to Reuters, some of the deal’s earnings would be used to pay down the bank’s debts.

Despite receiving a fresh source of cash flow as a result of this transaction, Evergrande was unable to raise the funds in time to pay $47.5 million in bond interest by the end of the Chinese business day on Wednesday. It’s unclear whether the payment can be made during regular business hours in the United States.

Evergrande owes more than $300 billion in debt, $88.5 billion of which is interest-bearing. Evergrande’s capacity to make a $83 million payment by the deadline of September 23 was questioned earlier this month. Evergrande has been silent on the payment, although creditors have stated that the monies have not been received.

Evergrande, China’s second-largest real estate developer, could default if it is unable to service its loans. The company claims to provide 3.8 million employment to China each year. A collapse, according to investors, would cause catastrophic financial hemorrhaging, at the absolute least, among the institutions that work with it.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Evergrande’s 34.5 percent share in the company will be reduced to 14.6 percent as a result of the new deal, making the state-owned Shengjing Bank the firm’s largest investor.

Evergrande claimed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that “its liquidity issue has materially harmed Shengjing Bank.” The bank is likely to find greater stability in its operations after shedding Evergrande’s management.

Evergrande has become unable to even offset tiny debts owing to small firms that service its properties as its obligations have grown.

“The clock has started ticking on a reorganization. The company will have to take action since it is clearly experiencing liquidity issues… the liquidity issue is what is bringing the house of cards down,” an advisor engaged by one of Evergrande’s offshore bondholders told Reuters. “Right now, we’re in the wait-and-see mode. The creditors are banding together, and everyone is trying to figure out how to catch this falling knife.”