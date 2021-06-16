Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has received praise for an essay she wrote criticizing Twitter’s “Angels.”

In a new essay, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was hailed on social media for speaking out against certain Twitter users’ “unrealistic expectation of puritanism from others,” as she detailed the consequences from her previous statements on transgender people.

In 2017, the Nigerian feminist novelist received outrage after saying in an interview with Channel 4 News in the United Kingdom that she saw “trans women as trans women,” implying that she didn’t consider them as real women.

And in her article “It is Obscene: A True Reflection in Three Parts,” which was released on Tuesday, Adichie reflected on the backlash she received on social media at the time, particularly from someone with whom she had previously had a close relationship.

Following her account of the betrayal she experienced at the hands of the individual in question, Adichie delivered a blistering critique of the “angels pushing to out-angel one another” on social media as they hunt down those who step on the proverbial toe.

“I notice what I find increasingly troubling: a cold-blooded grasping, a hunger to take and take and take, but never give; a massive sense of entitlement; an inability to show gratitude; an ease with dishonesty, pretension, and selfishness that is couched in the language of self-care; an expectation to always be helped and rewarded, whether deserving or not; language of entitlement; language of entitlement; language of entitlement; language of entitlement; language of entitlement; language a sincere display of virtue that works well in the public realm of Twitter but not in the private realm of friendship.

“Those who wield the terms ‘violence’ and ‘weaponize’ like rusted pitchforks. People who rely on obfuscation and have no empathy for others who are truly inquiring or perplexed. If you ask them a question, they will tell you to repeat a mantra.

“Ask for clarification again and you’ll be accused of violence. (How ironic, given the topic of violence, that one of these two pushed Twitter followers to pick up machetes and. This is a condensed version of the information.