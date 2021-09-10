Children should have the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Fauci, because they are “vehicles of spread.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top infectious disease expert in the United States, advised parents to “vaccinate the children,” stating that unvaccinated youngsters are “vehicles of spread” who are at danger of significant long-term infection.

On Wednesday, Fauci gave a presentation at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in the United Kingdom, emphasizing the need of immunizing youngsters, especially as they begin school in the fall. He also talked about the value of booster shots and the influence of “extended Covid.”

“We have no idea what the consequences will be for anyone, including children. As a result, it’s possible that children who become infected have long-term repercussions that we don’t fully comprehend right now, much to our dismay,” Fauci said.

“I come down strongly on ultimately vaccinating our children for those reasons, one of transmissibility, one of seriousness of disease, and one of ambiguity regarding long-term consequences,” he continued.

Many schools have been battling the national debate over whether or not students should be required to wear masks. Some states in the United States have banned mask mandates, and the Department of Education is investigating them for civil rights concerns.

Since schools resumed in the United States, approximately 252,000 youngsters have tested positive for COVID-19, a new high.

“We’re virtually at capacity. At the speech, Fauci stated, “We have a lot of youngsters in hospitals presently.” “So, despite the fact that they do not get as critically ill as adults, we have lost more children to SARS-CoV-2 than we have ever lost to influenza.”

According to CNBC, many health experts are concerned that if children are not vaccinated and COVID safety practices such as mask-wearing are not enforced in schools, COVID hospitalizations will worsen.

Vaccines are still not recommended for children under the age of 12, and the United Kingdom has yet to allow children under the age of 15 to be vaccinated.

“The margin of advantage is regarded too modest to support universal vaccination of healthy 12 to 15-year-olds at this time,” the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation of the United Kingdom concluded last month.

This decision goes against the advice of several other countries, who have already started giving COVID-19 vaccines to healthy 12 to 15-year-olds. The United States, Canada, China, Japan, Singapore, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and various European countries are among them.