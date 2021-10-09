Children in the playground are reenacting a violent ‘Squid Game,’ according to the school.

Squid Game, a Netflix comedy that has taken the world by storm, may have resulted in violent incidents on at least one school playground.

Several students have been spotted playing a risky version of one of the activities featured on the show, according to a statement made on Facebook by the Municipal School of Erquelinnes Béguinage Hainaut in Belgium.

Students have been playing “1-2-3 style games” akin to “Red Light, Green Light,” which appears in the Korean series, according to the post, which has been shared 37,000 times.

The only significant change is that “the loser” in the playground version is punched rather than killed as in the show.

Squid Game follows a group of hundreds of cash-strapped contestants as they compete in seemingly innocuous children’s games. The winner will receive a large award, while those who fail will face a harsh destiny.

“Red Light, Green Light,” one of numerous violent parodies of real-life playground games featured on the show, has Squid Game competitors move toward a creepy-looking “Murdering Doll” when it screams out “green light.”

The player must come to a halt when the doll says “red light” before the doll turns around. They are shot dead if the doll notices them moving.

Depending on where you are in the world, the nonviolent version of the game is also known as “Statues,” “Grandma’s Footsteps,” and “Peep Behind the Curtain,” while in Belgium, the game is known as “Un, Deux, Trois, Piano.”

Following the publication of the popular series, the children began playing their own violent version of the game, according to a Facebook statement.

Squid Game has dominated social media in recent weeks, with viral memes and remarks about the show abounding on sites like Twitter.

Parents are being urged to be “vigilant” in order to help stop what they call a “unhealthy and deadly” activity. “We need your help and collaboration to raise awareness of the potential implications,” they urged.

The school reportedly warned that any youngsters caught playing would face “penalties.” This is a condensed version of the information.