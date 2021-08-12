Children Fight to Keep Family Together After Unvaccinated Mom of 4 Dies of COVID

On Saturday, an unvaccinated mother died of COVID-19 pneumonia, leaving her four children to try to keep the family together.

Cindy Dawkins was enjoying her birthday with her family in Orlando, Florida, on August 1 when she developed COVID symptoms and became ill, according to a GoFundMe campaign created by a family friend Janie Yoshida. Yoshida organized the event to help the family cope financially with their mother’s death.

According to Yoshida, the 50-year-old mother was taken to the hospital on Friday and died the next day. Dawkins is the father of three daughters, two of whom are teenagers.

Tre Burrows, her 20-year-old son, told ABC affiliate 25WPBF News that his mother was in bed the entire time they were in Orlando. According to her son, her children were forced to take her to the hospital after her breathing became “very low.”

“On Thursday night, we took her to the hospital because her breathing was really shallow. He stated, “She was barely getting any breath.”

Those who oppose COVID-19 vaccines should reconsider getting vaccinated, according to the Dawkins siblings, who have not been inoculated as of Saturday.

“Take a look at my family,” she says. Jenny Burrows, Dawkin’s 24-year-old daughter, told the news organization, “It happened out of nowhere.”

Their mother’s death, the siblings stated, prompted them to be vaccinated.

“We want everyone to understand that this is a serious situation. It took three days for it to happen. Tre Burrows remarked, “It can sneak up on anyone.”

Tre Burrows stated that the family’s present focus is on caring for their two younger sisters, ages 15 and 12.

Jenny Burrows explained, “We’re in survival mode right now, trying to make sure we have everything set up with the two younger siblings, gaining guardianship and everything over them so we can all stay together.”

Yoshida is hoping to earn $40,000 via donations to help the Dawkins siblings pay their bills, rent, and eat.

On the donation page, Yoshida wrote, “Cindy was a lovely single mother of four who immigrated to our country from the Bahamas to achieve the American Dream.” “She worked two jobs to feed, clothe, and send her children to school every day.”

COVID instances have been on the rise in Florida, thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis’ efforts. This is a condensed version of the information.