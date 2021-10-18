Children as young as six are recreating violent ‘Squid Game’ challenges, according to their parents.

Following repeated instances of children imitating violent sequences from the hit Netflix series Squid Game, parents are being encouraged to “be careful.”

The education safeguarding team for Central Bedfordshire council in the United Kingdom alerted parents and guardians about “claims that children and young people are replicating games and violence from smash new Netflix series Squid Game, which is rated 15” in an email to parents and guardians.

“Recently, there have been some troubling complaints of children and young people ‘playing’ Squid Game at school,” the email stated.

“Due to the popularity of the games shown on the show, developers have created several mini-games based on Squid Game on Roblox and other gaming platforms.”

The notification stated, “We strongly urge that children should not watch Squid Game.” “The show is highly explicit and contains a lot of violence.” A principal at an elementary school in the United Kingdom said that numerous youngsters as young as six were imitating scenes from the show.

“A small group of students within school, aged approximately six,” according to Gareth Nicols, principal at Sir Francis Hill primary school in Lincoln, were heard chatting about the Netflix series and “re-enacting several sequences,” according to the BBC.

The parents of the youngsters involved were contacted, and their mobile devices were examined to see if they had been watching the series without their parents’ permission.

The series was also being viewed by youngsters aged 7 to 11 at another U.K. elementary school in East Yorkshire, according to the news agency.

The warnings come just weeks after a Belgian school raised similar concerns after many students were spotted playing a risky version of the Korean series’ “Red Light, Green Light” game.

Squid Game, now one of Netflix’s most popular shows, follows a group of hundreds of cash-strapped contestants as they compete in a series of seemingly innocuous children’s games with a major reward up for grabs.

While the victor will receive a large sum of money, those who fail will face a bleak future. “Red Light, Green Light” is one of the show’s many violent recreations of real-life playground activities.

