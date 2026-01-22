Childhood ADHD Traits Linked to Long-Term Health Risks

New research from the UK highlights the long-term health risks faced by individuals who displayed attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) traits during childhood, revealing that these traits may contribute to an increased likelihood of physical health problems and disabilities by midlife. The findings, published on January 21, 2026, in JAMA Network Open, are based on a comprehensive study that tracked the health outcomes of more than 10,900 individuals born in the UK in 1970, providing critical insight into the lasting impact of early ADHD behaviors.

ADHD Traits and Physical Health Problems in Midlife

According to the study, individuals who exhibited high levels of ADHD traits at age 10 were 14% more likely to experience two or more physical health conditions by the age of 46, compared to their peers without ADHD traits. These conditions included common issues such as migraines, back pain, diabetes, epilepsy, and even cancer. A notable 42% of those with ADHD traits reported multiple health problems by their mid-forties, whereas only 37% of individuals without such traits reported the same.

The research further revealed that those with ADHD traits were also more likely to face disabilities related to their health, meaning they were more restricted in daily activities or work. This was particularly concerning to researchers, as they found that the link between childhood ADHD and later health problems was influenced by additional factors such as mental health issues, higher body mass index (BMI), and increased smoking rates among those affected.

Professor Joshua Stott from University College London, who led the study, noted that the findings added to existing evidence suggesting that people with ADHD tend to face poorer health outcomes across their lifespan. He emphasized that with proper support, individuals with ADHD could thrive, but often the support they need is either insufficient or unavailable, particularly in midlife and older adults who may remain undiagnosed.

The study also uncovered gender differences in the data, with women showing a stronger correlation between ADHD traits in childhood and later physical health disabilities. Although the precise reasons behind this disparity are still under investigation, it points to the need for more tailored and gender-sensitive healthcare support for those with ADHD.

Dr. Amber John, the lead author of the study, highlighted that people with ADHD are a diverse group, and while many live long, healthy lives, many face significant barriers to diagnosis and treatment. She stressed the importance of timely intervention and support to improve both physical and mental health outcomes for this population.

The researchers suggest that these findings should prompt a reassessment of healthcare policies and clinical practices, particularly with regard to screening programs and health monitoring. They advocate for early identification and intervention to mitigate the risk of long-term health issues for individuals with ADHD traits.

The study was based on data from the British Cohort Study, which has followed participants since birth. ADHD traits were assessed through questionnaires filled out by parents and teachers, regardless of whether the child was formally diagnosed with ADHD. This approach allowed the researchers to capture a broad range of ADHD-related behaviors and address the issue of underdiagnosis, particularly in adulthood, where ADHD often goes unnoticed or untreated.

Looking forward, researchers from University College London and the University of Liverpool plan to develop early health screening and interventions targeting both health behaviors and the broader social determinants affecting individuals with ADHD. These efforts aim to reduce the physical and mental health risks associated with ADHD traits and provide more effective support to those in need.

While the study did not directly examine life expectancy, its findings contribute to a growing body of research suggesting that individuals with ADHD may face a shortened life expectancy, further underscoring the need for more proactive healthcare and public health policies aimed at addressing ADHD in adulthood.