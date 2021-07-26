Chiefs to Halt Warpaint Horse Run Amid Native American Connections

Warpaint, the team’s horse who runs the field before every home game, will no longer be present at Arrowhead Stadium, according to Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan.

During a Monday press conference, Donovan stated, “We just feel like it’s time to retire Warpaint.” “There are numerous reasons for this, and we just believe it is the right thing to do. Warpaint will no longer be performing at Arrowhead, but the dialogues will continue, and we will continue on our current path.”

Donovan mentioned a few modifications coming to Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs’ 2021-2022 season, which starts next month. For years, the Chiefs have been in talks with Native American tribes and leaders about improving their mascot, emblem, and entire NFL experience after losing to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl earlier this year.

Donovan stated Monday, “As I’ve said, educating ourselves, educating our fans, finding opportunities to promote awareness.”

Warpaint was brought back for the Chiefs’ 50th anniversary in 2009, and fans in Arrowhead Stadium gave him a “overwhelming welcome and a standing ovation,” according to the team’s official NFL website. Before every home game, the horse was run over the field to energise the crowd.

Warpaint is no longer roaming the field before home games, and this website has reached out to the Chiefs organization as well as the NFL for more information.