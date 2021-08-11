Chet Hanks incites outrage by posting an anti-vaccine video in which he refers to COVID as “the Flu.”

Chet Hanks has generated uproar after raving on Instagram about the COVID-19 vaccine and dismissing the illness as “the flu.”

When he shared the video on Monday, Hanks, whose parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the first high-profile persons to develop the new coronavirus in March 2020, appeared to take a different perspective.

‘Look, I’ve been kind of on the fence about this for a while, that’s why I never spoke on it,’ Hanks remarked at the outset of his video, captioned “SUPER IMPORTANT PSA GUYS LETS GET THOUGH THIS TOGETHER.”

“However, given the number of individuals I know who have recently contracted COVID, and the fact that the number is rising, I believe it is necessary for me to state that I received the vaccineâ€”and that everyone should.

“I believe it is critical that we all do this as citizens, as Americans. Guys, we need to keep an eye on each other and get this s*** under control. So I advise all of my followers to make an appointment and receive the vaccine right away…”

After yelling “psych” into the camera midway through his message, Hanks exclaimed, “B****!” If something isn’t broken, don’t fix it! COVID was never a problem for me. You’re not going to poke that mother******* needle in me. It’s the flu of the mother*******. “Get over it, OK?” says the narrator.

“If you’re sick, stay inside,” Hanks concluded, recording the video while sitting in his car. I’m exhausted… Why are we having to work around you? Stay your a** inside if you’re in danger. I’m sick of hiding behind a mother******* mask.”

“THE VACCINE SHOULD BE A CHOICE NOT A REQUIREMENT TO PERFORM OUR BASIC RIGHTS,” he said in an Instagram Story post, reiterating his position. YES, I DID SAY IT!!!!! IDGAF IF YOU WANT TO BE CRAZY!!!!”

Hanks’ video was highly panned when it circulated on social media, with a number of Twitter users expressing their outrage.

“Chet Hanks encouraging people not to get the vaccine in 2021 vs Colin Hanks showing people how to build face masks out of his hanks-kerchiefs in 2020…all while their Dad and Mom… were sick with Covid last year,” @bwaybaby629 commented in response to the video. “I’m curious as to who the favorite child is.”

@DeathCult45 tweeted, "This is their son?"