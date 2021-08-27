Chessie Wood from ‘Monster in the Shadows’: Who Is She and Where Has She Gone?

Brittney Wood, a minor who vanished in Alabama in 2012, has a mother named Chessie Wood.

Monster in the Shadows, a three-part crime documentary series accessible on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, is centered on this unsolved case.

The intriguing case has spawned a slew of hypotheses regarding her disappearance, and Monster in the Shadows delves deep into the teen’s family.

The 19-year-old was last seen on May 31, 2012, around 7.30 p.m. local time, after leaving her family’s house in Alabama. She informed her mother that she was going to meet up with pals, but that was not the reality.

Brittney Wood was at her uncle Donnie Holland’s house, according to mobile phone records obtained by detectives working on the case.

Holland (Chessie Wood’s brother-in-law) picked Brittney up and drove her to a residence on Water World Road near Styx River, according to her mother and the former Baldwin County investigator who lead the case (Eric Winberg).

Her uncle was discovered a day later in his automobile, parked in a secluded area of South Baldwin, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital and died two days after Brittney Wood went missing. His death was determined to be a suicide.

Brittney Wood had owned the gun found at the scene of Holland’s suspected suicide attempt. Her phone’s battery was also discovered in the vehicle. Both findings remain unsolved mysteries.

Chessie Wood: Who Is She and Where Is She Now?

Brittney Wood’s mother has been a vocal supporter of solving her daughter’s disappearance and has taken the lead in the hunt.

In the teaser for the docuseries, she says, “I’d like to find my child.” “Finding Brittney Wood has always been my goal.”

Chessie told Alabama’s FOX10 News in late August, “I promised her that I would never give up until I take my last breath,” and “if this documentary is it, which we’re hoping it is, we were prepared to give it a go.”

During the search for Brittney Wood, authorities discovered an incestuous child abuse sex ring operated by Holland and three generations of his family. This is a condensed version of the information.