Cher Launches Anti-Republican Party Tirade, ‘Held My Tongue Long Enough.’

Cher has unleashed a scathing attack on Republicans, accusing them of seeking to create a “whites-only club.”

The 75-year-old musician has long been a Republican critic, and during his tenure in the White House, he was a severe opponent of former President Donald Trump.

Now, in a lengthy outburst to her 3.9 million Twitter followers, the “Believe” singer has struck out at the celebration.

“HOLDED MY TONGUE FOR LONG ENOUGH,BUT FK ITDO DEMS NEED A [house emoji]2 FALL ON THEIR SISTERS, [bee emoji]4 THEY KNOW WHATS COMING!?” Cher posted a tweet on November 3rd.

HELD MY TONGUE LONG ENOUGH,BUT FK ITDO DEMOCRATS NEED A2 FALL ON THEIR SISTERS,4 THEY KNOW WHAT’S COMINGGUESS”TERRORISTS”YELLING HANG PENCE, KILL PELOSI, ISN’T ENOUGH.

IF THE GOP ATTAINS POWER, THEY WILL HAVE “TOTAL POWER.”

BLM,LGBT,JEWS,ASIANS,MINORITIES,R INSTYLE PERIL ITS “WHITE’S”ONLY CLUB,& BLM,LGBT,JEWS,ASIANS,MINORITIES,R INSTYLE PERIL

November 3, 2021 — Cher (@cher)

This is a condensed version of the information.