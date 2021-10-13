Chemicals in toys and detergents have been linked to 100,000 premature deaths per year, according to a new study.

According to a new study, daily exposure to phthalates, a widespread class of chemicals, is connected to roughly 100,000 premature deaths per year among people in the United States.

Phthalates are a class of compounds found in everyday things such as plastic food packaging, toys, detergents, and even vinyl flooring, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Shampoos, soaps, fragrances, and aftershave are all examples of personal care items that contain them.

People can be exposed to phthalates when consumer products break down and are consumed, according to a news release from New York University (NYU) Langone Health. People can be exposed to phthalates by eating or drinking meals that have come into touch with phthalate-containing goods, breathing in phthalate particles in the air, or putting their hands in their mouths and ingesting the particles.

Human hormone function has been known to be harmed by these products, and they may constitute a risk to human health.

“Emerging evidence of endocrine-related morbidity has raised alarm about the ubiquitous use of phthalates in the human environment,” wrote the authors of a new study published in the journal Environmental Pollution. “However, studies have not directly evaluated mortality in relation to these exposures.”

The researchers reviewed data from persons aged 55 to 64 who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 2001 to 2010 to learn more about the link between phthalates and mortality.

According to NYU Langone, the researchers discovered that persons with the greatest phthalate concentrations in their urine were really more likely to die of cardiac illnesses. Furthermore, those who were exposed to high levels of phthalates were more likely to die from any reason than those who were exposed to low levels.

“Phthalate exposures were related with all-cause and cardiovascular mortality in a nationally representative sample,” the researchers reported.

Dr. Leonard Trasande, the study’s lead author, said in a news release, “Our data demonstrate that greater phthalate exposure is connected to early death, primarily owing to cardiac disease.” “Until recently, we knew the chemicals were linked to heart disease, and heart disease is a leading cause of death, but we didn’t know the chemicals themselves were linked to death.” The cost of lost output as a result of the deaths was also examined by the researchers.

"We found 90,761–107,283 attributable deaths and $39.9–47.1 billion in lost revenue when extrapolating to the population of 55–64 year old Americans."