Chefs are cooking with dozens of garlic cloves in an anti-vampire TikTok trend.

If you don’t want any vampires banging on your door this Halloween, you might love this recent TikTok culinary craze.

Many videos have been appearing on the social networking site showing producers preparing foods with an excessive amount of garlic—delicious on the palate but not so much on the breath, we believe.

On TikTok, the hashtag #garlic has over 1.2 billion views, and many of these videos depict people going a little too far with the veggie.

One example is a video by Foodwithliz, a female TikToker whose recipe for garlic soup cooked with a whopping 60 cloves has gone viral online.

The video, which was posted on September 3 on the app, shows her roasting garlic with oil, salt, and pepper.

After that, the chef squeezes the mushy cooked cloves out and combines them with onion, potato, and milk.

This recipe, which can be seen here, has received over 12 million views and 1.7 million likes on Facebook.

“The breath has disastrous potential,” wrote one user, Vexxy.

@foodwithliz

@teekeatz retweet Original sound – Owen Michael #garlicbread #foodtok #goodsoup #veganrecipes #soup #fyp 60 entire garlic cloves for this creamy garlic soup #garlicbread #foodtok #goodsoup #veganrecipes #soup #fyp

Kayla Wright, another TikTok user, said, “I feel like this would cure covid.”

“This looks amazing,” Maenad said, “but the garlic squeezing made me want to crawl out of my skin.”

“Anti-vampire soup,” said Hey Mamas.

On August 19, an account called Cheeseordesserts shared a recipe for cheesy garlic bread with people who wanted a bit bread to go with their soup.

In the video, which you can view here, the man is shown squeezing clove after clove of roasted garlic into a bowl, then spreading it on bread with cheese on top to bake.

@cheeseordesserts

We were banking on the current garlic bread craze… #cheeseordesserts #easyrecipe #garlic #bread #trend [feat. Capo Plaza & Rondodasosa] Body (Remix) – Russ Millions and Tion Wayne

“We hoped on the new garlic bread trend… #garlic #bread #trend #cheeseordesserts #easyrecipe,” the video caption reads. It has been seen 1.9 million times and has drawn attention. This is a condensed version of the information.