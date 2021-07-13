Charlie Robinson, the star of the TV show “Night Court,” has died at the age of 75.

At the age of 75, Charlie Robinson, best known for his role as Mac in the iconic sitcom Night Court, passed away.

A spokesman for Robinson told The Hollywood Reporter that the movie star died on Sunday in Los Angeles after cardiac arrest and multisystem organ failures caused by septic shock and metastatic disease.

Robinson, a native of Houston, had a long and famous career in cinema, television, and theater, with appearances in films such as Antwone Fisher, Set It Off, and Jackson, as well as TV shows such as Mom, Home Improvement, Hart of Dixie, and The Guestbook.

Wendell Pierce, who just co-starred with the late actor in the stage show Some Old Black Man, wrote a lengthy tribute to him, reflecting on their brief association.

Pierce remarked on Twitter on Monday, “It only took 27 days and we made a lifetime.” “During the epidemic, Charlie Robinson and I isolated together to write a play, and in that brief period, we formed a lifelong bond. We portrayed a specific kinship in the play, similar to that of a parent and son. We were on a mission.”

He continued, “We had a goal to discover a means to make our art when the world was shut down.” “We formed a bond in 27 days by coincidence, which only happens when people have a common vision. In that brief period, he became a mentor to me while I pondered whether my finest days were behind me. He demonstrated hope by example.

