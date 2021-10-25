Charlie Cox of ‘Daredevil’ talks about an unexpected thing he learned on set from Vincent D’Onofrio.

Vincent D’Onofrio’s terrifying portrayal as Wilson Fisk in Daredevil is difficult to forget.

The actor played the villain for three seasons, cementing his reputation as one of Marvel’s best villains in films and television shows.

His portrayal of the character was so influential that it influenced lead actor Charlie Cox’s career, both on Daredevil and elsewhere.

Cox explained what he learned from his co-star and the surprising manner D’Onofrio inspired the way he acts during a panel at MCM London Comic Con on Sunday.

“I had a really specific experience with Vincent when I watched something and I learnt so much from that one single instant,” Cox said during a Daredevil event with former co-star Deborah Ann Woll.

He stated that as a stage actor, he is used to giving long speeches from beginning to end, but this was not something D’Onofrio would do on the set of Daredevil.

In reference to a sequence in season 2 where Cox’s Matt Murdock meets with D’Onofrio’s Fisk while incarcerated, he claimed that his co-star would rather recreate the scenario in sections while the camera was still rolling.

“In season two, Vincent gave this really amazing speech in a scene where he and I are in prison together, well, he’s in prison and I visit him, and when the camera turned around on him, he said to the director, ‘keep the camera rolling, don’t stop even if I’ve seemed to stop, just keep going,'” Cox explained.

Then he started the speech and then stopped halfway through and went back to the beginning, picking it up halfway through and walking away from the camera, allowing the emotions to build before returning and starting again.

“He dived right in and went all the way to the end, and my role at the time was to just stay with him because I wasn’t on camera, so I just had to be there for him.

“As a result, at the end, he had achieved such a remarkable range of performance. This is a condensed version of the information.