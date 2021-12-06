Charlie Cox Has Been Confirmed As Daredevil In The Marvel Cinematic Universe — But Will He Appear In ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home?’

According to Kevin Feige, Charlie Cox has been confirmed to resume his role as Daredevil in the MCU after months of speculation.

The news from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige comes after many speculated that the actor will appear in the next Spider-Man: No Way Home, which would also feature famous villains from prior Spider-Man films.

Despite social media conjecture, the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been examined for information, and Cox has to affirm to The Washington Newsday that his forearms aren’t included.

With the release of the upcoming Marvel film just around the corner, fans are hoping to see Cox reprise his role as Daredevil, a blind lawyer.

Kevin Feige has mentioned something about Charlie Cox.

While doing promotion for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Kevin Feige revealed to CinemaBlend that Cox would reprise his role as Daredevil, though he did not say when he would return.

Marvel Studios’ CEO said: “If you were to see Daredevil in the future, Charlie Cox would be the actor portraying the character. It will be interesting to observe where, how, and when we see that.” Cox starred as Matt Murdock in the three-season Marvel Netflix series Daredevil, and fans have been asking for him to join the MCU ever since. Daredevil’s first three seasons, as well as the team-up event The Defenders, are currently available on Netflix.

Is Charlie Cox set to appear in Spider-Man: Homecoming?

Despite months of speculation, Marvel has yet to confirm Cox’s involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Fans thought Cox’s forearms could be seen in an interrogation scene with Peter Parker when the first trailer for the new Spider-Man film was released. Cox flatly rejected the claim to The Washington Newsday while promoting his show Kin, but that’s not to say he doesn’t appear elsewhere in the film. If Cox reprises his role as Daredevil, it casts doubt on the futures of other Netflix Marvel characters such as Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher, Mike Colter’s Luke Cage, Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones, and Finn Jones’ Iron Fist.

