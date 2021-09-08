Charlie Cox Discusses Why He Joined AMC’s “Kin” and How His Wife Became His Boss.

Charlie Cox makes his comeback to television this week with AMC+’s Kin, a mafia drama set in Ireland.

When the Kinsella family unintentionally enters a Dublin gangland conflict with an international cartel, they discover the odds are stacked against them. Michael Kinsella, played by Cox, is fresh out of prison and trying to preserve his family’s empire from collapsing.

Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones), Clare Dunne (Herself), Emmett J. Scanlan (Peaky Blinders), and Maria Doyle Kennedy (Peaky Blinders) star in the eight-part series (Orphan Black).

Michael returns home after eight years in prison in the first episode of the show. “I was excited that you’re meeting a man who is different from his reputation,” Cox told this publication. You and his family are aware that Michael is different, and that he has changed in the eight years he has been gone.”

“I wanted Michael to be brutally humbled by life,” he continued. To have a desire to perform a U-turn, but also to have the power to be violent and destructive beneath it.

“I know I can do delicate things, discover vulnerability, but can I do that while also revealing glimpses of a man you wouldn’t want to cross?”

Cox’s character isn’t the only one who commits acts of violence and devastation. In the first episode, there is a shocking fatality, followed by additional violence, as is typical of gang dramas.

Along with co-creator Ciarn Donnelly (The Last Kingdom, Red Rock), Peter McKenna (The Last Kingdom, Red Rock) acts as showrunner/executive producer, writer, and co-creator (Altered Carbon, Vikings).

His Wife as His Boss and His Children on the Set

Other projects fell through because to the epidemic, so Kin wasn’t planned to be Cox’s first TV appearance since his Netflix Marvel program Daredevil ended in 2018. As a result, the actor focused on a script that his wife, producer Samantha Thomas, was developing.

“I was deeply moved by it, and the script wowed me. I went down to read it solely to provide feedback, but I thought it was absolutely fantastic, exactly the kind of stuff I’d been wanting to read and say, ‘This is what I want to be engaged with,’” he added.

After acting as a producer on, Thomas is recognized as an executive producer on Kin. This is a condensed version of the information.