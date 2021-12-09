Characters from Seasons 1 to 5 of ‘The Expanse’ who have died.

The Expanse has seen numerous key characters die over the course of five seasons.

Fans will be disappointed to learn that the popular Amazon Prime Video series will be ending soon with its sixth season, which will begin streaming weekly on the platform on Friday, December 10.

A lot of characters in the sci-fi hit have died, including those who are still living in James S. A. Corey’s book franchise of the same name.

The Washington Newsday will look back at who characters have died so far, from Season 1 through Season 5, ahead of the show’s final season.

Who died in Season 1 of The Expanse?

In the first season of The Expanse, no key characters perished.

Who died in Season 2 of The Expanse?

Miller, Josephus

Josephus Miller (Thomas Jane) was a Belter who worked as a detective from Ceres, and after being assigned to a case involving Julie Mao’s disappearance, he falls acquainted with her.

Julie’s conscience, which has now become part of the protomolecule in the asteroid Eros, is sent hurtling towards Earth, killing everyone on the planet.

By speaking to Julie’s consciousness in the protomolecule-hybrid and persuading her to send Eros to Venus, where he is based, Josephus saves Earth.

Both Josephus and Julie are killed by the asteroid’s impact.

Julie Mao is a Chinese actress.

Julie’s physical self died when she was originally infected with the protomolecule, despite the fact that she was theoretically part of Eros’ protomolecule-hybrid.

Epstein, Solomon

Solomon Epstein (Sam Huntington) was a Martian who invented the Epstein Drive, which allowed mankind to travel beyond Earth and populate the asteroid belt and the outer planets.

Epstein lives 137 years before the events of Season 2, and he dies as a result of extended exposure to G-forces while his ship accelerates across space.

In Season 3 of The Expanse, who died?

Harari, Diogo

Diogo Harari (Andrew Rotilio) was a Lieutenant in the OPA Navy and a Belter from Tycho Station, and he has a significantly bigger part in the TV program than in the books.

When Naomi Nagata (Dominique Tipper) collapses an elevator on him before he can kill Camina Drummer, the character is slain (Cara Gee).

Ghazi Cotyar

Nick E. Tarabay played Cotyar Ghazi, a member of the intelligence division of. This is a condensed version of the information.