Character Ranking in ‘No Time To Die’: Who Shined the Brightest in the New Bond Film?

James Bond is nothing without a strong cast of supporting characters, as has been demonstrated time and time again.

When it comes to leaving an unforgettable impact on spectators, the heroes and villains in the latest Bond film, No Time To Die, have uneven results. There are fifteen main characters in the film, some of whom return and others who are making their debut appearances in the franchise.

We’ll discuss and evaluate the greatest and worst characters from Daniel Craig’s final Bond film, No Time To Die, with some spoilers ahead. The worst will be at the top of the list, followed by the best.

Safin, Lyutsifer (Rami Malek)

Safin is the quintessential Bond villain. He’s been wronged, he’s plotting something bad, and, like so many others before him, he has a facial abnormality.

Malek’s dulcet tones make his portrayal more monotonous than scary, and Safin’s purpose is never made obvious. He’s so uninspiring that even a young girl appears unconcerned about his appearance in the film.

Tanner, Bill (Rory Kinnear)

Kinnear reprises his role as Tanner for the fourth time in the Bond franchise, but this is his least action-packed outing yet.

Kinnear’s low ranking isn’t a reflection on his acting ability; rather, it’s a reflection of his lack of screen time.

Blofeld, Ernst Stavro (Christoph Waltz)

Whether you liked or despised Waltz’s famous Bond villain portrayal in Spectre, he’s back in No Time To Die, albeit for a brief cameo.

Despite the fact that he is still imprisoned in a London prison, Blofeld appears to be manipulating the strings again, with some early hints of genius. The character’s resolution ends with a whimper, though in an unsatisfactory conclusion which spanned a movie and a half. Whatever you think of Waltz’s performance in the role, you’d expect more from a franchise veteran.

M is an abbreviation for (Ralph Fiennes)

M, or Mallory, as Bond lovingly refers to him, makes his third appearance as the head of the Secret Intelligence Service. He’s crucial to the plot of No Time To Die, yet he gets away with a major miscalculation on a global scale.

Fiennes reprises his role as M brilliantly, yet he falls short of the impact he had in Skyfall.

Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) is a character played by Léa Seydoux.

One of. This is a condensed version of the information.