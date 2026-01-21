Channel 4 Documentary Highlights Global Medical Scandal of Intersex Surgeries

On January 20, 2026, Channel 4 aired the eye-opening documentary *The Secret of Me*, shedding light on the controversial practice of non-consensual surgeries performed on intersex infants. Directed by Grace Hughes-Hallett, the film follows the deeply personal journey of Jim Ambrose, a 50-year-old intersex activist from Louisiana, who was subjected to life-altering medical decisions made before he could speak for himself.

Intersex Surgery: A Life Altered Without Consent

Born in Baton Rouge in 1976, Jim Ambrose was raised as Kristi in a conservative, Christian community. Diagnosed with atypical genitalia at birth, his parents were advised by a doctor to undergo surgery to create female-appearing genitals. The procedure, intended to simplify his life, would instead set the stage for a lifetime of confusion, secrecy, and psychological trauma. Dr. Richard Carter, the surgeon who performed the operation, later explained that it was viewed as a simpler solution than constructing male genitalia, but it would have long-lasting consequences for Jim.

Growing up without knowledge of his true biological sex, Jim endured a childhood marked by discomfort and shame. His parents, unable to address the truth of his anatomy, subjected him to medication and physical changes, attempting to feminize him. At age 13, Jim’s mother told him that he would begin hormone therapy to develop breasts so that he could “look like other girls.” This decision, made without his consent, added to the confusion and embarrassment Jim felt as he was increasingly mocked by peers.

Jim’s understanding of his identity came at 19 during a college course on feminism when he read a description of intersex people and realized it applied to him. Confronting his parents, they finally admitted the truth. The revelation caused an emotional rift, and Jim now describes the surgical procedure he endured as “genital mutilation” and “unconscious child abuse.” The impact of the surgery, which included the removal of his testes, left Jim grappling with lifelong physical and psychological scars.

In his early adulthood, Jim moved to San Francisco, where he immersed himself in the queer community. There, he met others who shared similar experiences, and his advocacy for intersex rights grew. His story is not unique. The intersex community, which makes up an estimated 1.7% of the global population, includes those whose sex traits or reproductive anatomy do not fit typical male or female definitions. These individuals, including Jim, continue to challenge the harmful practices that affect them.

Shining a Light on a Medical Crisis

The documentary raises critical questions about the medical establishment’s treatment of intersex children. Despite increasing awareness, as of 2026, neither the US nor the UK has passed laws to prohibit surgery on intersex infants with parental consent. Such procedures, designed to “normalize” genital appearance, are not medically necessary and can cause irreversible damage. Jim and many others within the intersex community have called these practices a “global medical scandal.” The UK government has acknowledged the lack of data on the number of intersex surgeries performed, leaving a significant gap in knowledge and accountability.

Grace Hughes-Hallett, the director, became interested in this issue after hearing about adult patients seeking help to reverse surgeries performed when they were babies. Reaching out to Jim for his story was an emotional process, as she recognized the trauma that revisiting these memories would trigger. One poignant moment in the documentary features Jim confronting Dr. Carter, the surgeon responsible for his childhood surgery. This rare meeting, filled with tension and catharsis, allowed Jim to express the pain caused by the operation, while Dr. Carter, although remorseful, could not undo the damage done.

The film also explores the roots of this practice, tracing it to Dr. John Money, a psychologist in the 1960s whose theories on gender plasticity influenced many surgeons. Money’s most infamous case involved the tragic story of David Reimer, a boy whose circumcision was botched and who was subsequently raised as a girl. Despite Money’s claims of success, the experiment ended in failure, with Reimer’s tragic death later in life. Yet, Money’s methods continue to influence medical practices, and corrective surgeries for intersex children remain widespread.

*The Secret of Me* serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggle for intersex rights and dignity. Hughes-Hallett hopes the documentary will spark meaningful change, urging medical professionals and policymakers to take action and end these harmful surgeries. Jim’s activism and the film’s wider message advocate for a future where individuals like him have control over their bodies, free from the legacy of medical malpractice.