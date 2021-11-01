Chai Tea Has 5 Health Benefits.

If you enjoy tea, you’ve most likely tasted chai tea. If you haven’t heard of it, it’s a spicy, sweet, and fragrant tea made with ginger, cardamom, cloves, black pepper, star anise, peppercorns, and cinnamon, among other spices.

While most teas are brewed with water, chai tea is frequently brewed with water and milk, which gives it a distinct flavor.

Cinnamon and ginger are both recognized to help with blood sugar regulation, and chai tea contains both of these nutrients. Cinnamon has been shown in studies to help prevent insulin resistance, which could lead to decreased blood sugar levels. A study also found that taking 2 grams of ginger powder per day can assist persons with type 2 diabetes drop their blood sugar levels by up to 12%. It’s preferable to make your chai tea at home, though, because store-bought versions can be overly sweetened with sugar.

With a daily dose of 1.1g to 1.5g, ginger, which is included in chai tea, is also known to help alleviate nausea, especially in pregnant women.

On that point, additional constituents in chai tea, such as cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon, have antimicrobial characteristics that may aid digestion in the event of bacterial illnesses.

Because chai tea contains cinnamon, it may help lower cholesterol levels. According to studies, taking 120mg of cinnamon per day can lower cholesterol levels by up to 30%.

Unlike other forms of tea, chai tea is often prepared with water and milk rather than just water, as previously stated. The milk used is frequently soy milk or cow’s milk, both of which are high in protein. Protein is known to keep you satiated for extended periods of time, which might help you control your appetite so you don’t feel hungry all the time.

You can lessen your hunger pangs and avoid overeating over the day by sipping chai tea first thing in the morning. You might even eat a cup in the middle of the day if you’re hungry.

