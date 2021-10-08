Census data shows that jobs are driving more people to cities that are facing climate change risks.

According to the Associated Press, scorching weather brought on by climate change hasn’t stopped Americans from seeking work in previously parched areas.

Between 1950 and 2010, company investments in the desert Southwest increased by more than double the national average every decade, according to the research. The number of job openings in the desert region has continued to rise, with health care jobs leading the way.

Phoenix’s temperatures were still reaching 111 degrees in early September, according to climate change, which has made the country’s fifth-largest city considerably hotter. The temperature in Las Vegas, almost 300 miles distant, reached 106 degrees. Phoenix and Las Vegas are two of the United States’ five fastest-growing cities.

As the desert population grows, more people are at risk of natural disasters caused by climate change, including as flooding, wildfires, and heat waves.

“We are not going to see big changes unless people acknowledge that excessive heat is a critical concern,” said Eva Olivas, executive director of the charity Phoenix Revitalization Corp.

People who are impoverished and live in ethnically diverse neighborhoods are often the ones who are most vulnerable to disasters like heat waves.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Extreme heat is the main cause of weather-related mortality, causing heat strokes, heart attacks, and renal failures, particularly in desert areas where people may not notice they are overheated because sweat evaporates quickly in the dry air.

According to a study published in the journal Nature Climate Change in May, global warming is directly responsible for more than one-third of the world’s annual heat deaths. It looked at approximately 1,100 deaths per year in the United States due to climate change-related heat, with the majority occurring in the East and Midwest, where many households lack air conditioning.

Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, had 323 heat-related deaths in 2020, while Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, had 82.

As the drought and increasingly hot summers drain reservoirs fed by the Colorado River, governments are being challenged to safeguard vulnerable populations and ensure there is adequate water for everyone.

As cities continue to draw more people, these problems will only get worse.

Over the last decade, the population of Maricopa County has increased by 15.8% to 4.4 million, while residents who were not deterred by rising temperatures fled. This is a condensed version of the information.