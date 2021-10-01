Cenk Uygur claims he has the ability to beat up Joe Rogan.

Cenk Uygur has claimed that if he were to fight Joe Rogan, it would be the easiest $1,000 he has ever made.

Although the political commentator’s comments is unlikely to result in a celebrity boxing fight, Uygur sparred with Rogan’s supporters on Twitter on Thursday night after criticizing the podcast mogul’s stance on COVID vaccinations.

“To all the loser @joerogan fans sobbing over my hit on his ‘freedom’ hypocrisy & ignorance, are you guys part of the crew or do you kiss his ass for fun?” wrote the host of The Young Turks podcast. I assumed he was a mature young man who could handle himself.

“He can grow a pair and defend himself if he doesn’t appreciate my free speech.”

One fan suggested that Uygur call Rogan a loser in front of him for $1,000.

The fan wrote, “I’ll donate $1,000 to your trash network or your charity of choice to watch you call Rogan, who is not only the most successful podcast in history but also a black belt in mixed martial arts, a loser to his face.”

Uygur then sent social media fans into raptures by responding that he would accept the offer and that he could fight Rogan—despite the fact that he thought the notion was “really stupid.”

Deal. The simplest $1,000 investment I’ve ever made. Do you believe he’ll assault me? Sure, whatever you want. That’s a complete blunder. But it wouldn’t work either. I’m a lot bigger than Joe, and I’ve been fighting my whole life. I’d put an end to him. Adults, on the other hand, do not behave in this manner. I’ll provide you the PO Box where you can mail your check later. https://t.co/vB2FeGgiKr

30 September 2021 — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur)

“Deal. The simplest $1,000 investment I’ve ever made. Do you believe he’ll assault me? Sure, whatever you want. That’s a complete blunder. But it wouldn’t work either. I’m a lot bigger than Joe, and I’ve been fighting my whole life. I’d put an end to him. Adults, on the other hand, do not behave in this manner. He wrote, “I’ll provide you the PO Box to send the check to later.”

This enraged Rogan followers, who bombarded Uygur’s answers with messages claiming that he could never defeat the black belt in a physical combat.

Uygur became a trending topic on Twitter as a result of the uproar. This is a condensed version of the information.