Celebrities from Hannity, Seinfeld, and The Simpsons pay tribute to comedian Jackie Mason, who died at the age of 93.

Following Jackie Mason’s passing on Saturday evening at the age of 93, tributes have been paid to the iconic Borscht Belt comic.

The rabbi-turned-comic died at Mt Sinai Hospital in Manhattan at 6 p.m. ET, according to celebrity lawyer Raoul Felder.

Mason had been in the hospital for more than two weeks when he died.

Mason, whose father, grandpa, great-grandfather, and great-great grandfather were all rabbis, was born Yacov Moshe Hakohen Maza.

Three of his older brothers were rabbis as well.

Mason left the synagogue after three years, despite having been ordained and heading congregations in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

He went on to make a name for himself as a comedian in the Borscht Belt, the term given to the famed summer resorts of upstate New York’s Catskill Mountains.

Mason’s big break came in 1961, when he appeared on The Steve Allen Show, which was the ideal platform for the comedian’s dry wit and fast-paced irreverent approach.

Appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show followed, but Mason was banned from the show for two years after Sullivan accused him of giving him “the finger” after he was instructed to stop performing. Mason has always denied making the gesture on purpose and has since returned.

He went on to have a lot of success on Broadway, especially with his one-man show “The World According to Me!” in the 1980s, which received a Special Tony Award and an Emmy.

Mason proceeded to gain popularity from fans and reviewers alike for his unique brand of culturally based and oftentimes controversial humor with a succession of one-man Broadway musicals and television specials.

Mason also received attention for his famous guest role on The Simpsons as Rabbi Hyman Krustofsky, the father of Krusty the Clown, for which he won a Primetime Emmy in the episode “Like Father, Like Clown.”

Felder told The New York Post that the much-loved comic died surrounded by his wife and a few close friends. A tiny private funeral will be held today in New York, according to the news outlet.

Following his death, celebrities from the entertainment industry and beyond took to social media to express their grief.