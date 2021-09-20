Cedric the Entertainer mocks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Emmys.

At the Emmys, emcee Cedric the Entertainer gave a good-natured grilling to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The interview between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey did not win an award at the 2021 ceremony, and they did not attend this year’s event.

After a hilarious routine by presenter Cedric the Entertainer, they were still a talking topic during the event.

“As magnificent as The Crown is, it is nothing compared to the real monarchy,” he remarked.

“Ooooh, I’m referring to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview. Wasn’t it the genuine deal, right there!? ’

“Meghan needs to blame that boy because he abdicated his throne faster than Eddie Murphy did in Coming to America.

“I can’t believe they’re talking about Archie,” I exclaim. What a black little baby he’ll be.”

He also made fun of Prince Charles, who is notorious for his clumsy dancing on royal trips.

“They need tiny Archie!” Cedric exclaimed. Who else is going to teach them how to TikTok if Charles can’t dance? I can just picture it now, tiny Archie with the Queen, like come on gammy.

“The entire crown was behind them, as if to say, ‘OK, your majesty, I see you.’”

During Harry and Meghan’s interview, an unnamed royal was accused of being concerned about Archie’s skin color before he was born.

Meghan said she had suicide thoughts as a result of the harsh press, and Harry stated his family cut them off financially the summer after they left.

“In those months when I was pregnant, all around this time, so we have the topic of ‘He won’t be given security, he won’t be given a title,’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his complexion might be when he’s born,” Meghan told Oprah.

“That was relayed to me via Harry,” she added. Those were his family’s conversations with him. And I believe it was quite difficult for me to recognize those as separate conversations.”

The interview was nominated for “Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special,” but lost to Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, a gourmet travel show.

The Crown, on the other hand, swept the awards season with 24 nominations and a slew of victories, including best drama.

Outstanding Lead went to Josh O'Connor (Prince Charles).