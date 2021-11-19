‘Catatonic’ describes a video of a cat recovering from a cold in a home spa.

You may have been relaxed in the past, but have you ever been as relaxed as a cat in a viral video?

A white fluffy kitten can be seen enjoying the advantages of a makeshift home spa in footage posted to Reddit by user Sunshineandhomicide.

The cat is swaddled in a nice blanket and has a warm compress made of a brown hand towel protecting his eyes in the 14-second footage, which can be viewed here.

Calming music plays quietly in the background as the cat lies calm with his small tongue protruding, clearly enjoying the attention.

In the video’s commentary, Sunshineandhomicide explains the issue, stating, “My cat developed a cold, and the vet advised a warm compress for his eyes.” I suppose he’s having a good time at the spa.” Although cats cannot catch colds from people, they can have a “upper respiratory infection (URI) caused by bacteria or a virus,” according to Hillcrest Animal Hospital’s website. Sneezing, sniffing, watery eyes, runny nose, and a moderate temperature are some of the symptoms.

Since it was posted on November 16, the humorous video has gotten over 129,000 upvotes on the site.

In addition, more than 1,600 people have left their thoughts on the film in the comments area.

“It’s hard to watch this cat live out my aspirations,” one Reddit user, Sorciere rousse, said.

"You do understand you are a proud owner of a Cat Spa, this should be a business model," Igitalmacgyver wrote, thinking the video may provide a career opportunity for the video-poster. Spas for cats and dogs."