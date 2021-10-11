Cat and Guinea Pig Make Unexpected yet Adorable Friends After Being Adopted From A Shelter Together

Last weekend, an odd pair of fuzzy buddies who stayed together at a North Carolina animal shelter were adopted.

Halo the guinea pig and Angel the cat had been pals for a long time, having shared a home before their owner was forced to give them both up in late September. According to People, when the owner surrendered the two to the shelter, they requested that they be adopted together.

Staff at CMPD Animal Care and Control in Charlotte, North Carolina, reported seeing the duo sit nose to nose at the front of their cage on occasion, according to Julia Conner, human education officer. It was almost as if Halo was telling Angel that they were fine, despite the circumstances, she said.

“We get bonded pairings here at the shelter all the time, but it’s usually cats and dogs, or a cat and a guinea pig, which is usually a prey situation, according to Conner. Normally, the cat would be chasing the guinea pig, so seeing them together as best friends is unusual.” Conner tells The Washington Newsday that at least three bonded pairings have passed through their doors in the last three months.

On September 30, Halo and Angel were surrendered to the shelter and adopted on October 8. Given that they were a bundle deal, Conner claims that her stay was shorter than she had anticipated. She claimed that their new owner was prepared and had done her research on how to care for the two kinds.

They currently have around 200 animals, which range from dogs and cats to rabbits.

Conner described the range of pets in their care as “if you see it in a pet store, it comes through here at any given time.”

Conner said they had a lot of positive feedback after posting about Halo and Angel on their Facebook page, with many people expressing hope that the two would find a home together.

“Fortunately, on Saturday, a mother and her son walked in and adopted them,” Conner told The Washington Newsday.

Conner learned that the mother had been following Halo and Angel on Facebook and had even sent a comment inquiring about the adoption before they arrived. Her kid had lately been named to the Honor Roll, and today was the occasion. This is a condensed version of the information.