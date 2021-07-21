Cast of ‘Too Hot to Handle Brazil’: Who Are They and Where Can You Find Them on Social Media?

It’s just too hot to handle Brazil, also known as Brincando Com Fogo in Portuguese, is a new Netflix reality show that is sure to make you sweat. The first four episodes are available to watch now, with the final six following on July 28.

If they want to win the R$500,000 (about $95,000) prize, the sexually motivated participants will have to refrain from all types of sexual contact, including kissing, much like on the American version of the show.

The group’s prize money will shrink with each rule breached without Lana’s approval, as is customary.

Contestants will come and go at the So Paulo house to spice things up, and the contestants’ temperance will be put to the test as flames ignite between the flirty cast. This website has all of the information you need on the participants in Too Hot to Handle Brazil.

Meet the Cast of ‘Too Hot to Handle Brazil’

Unfortunately, there is currently very little information available regarding the Too Hot to Handle Brazil cast.

The cast’s full bios have yet to be released by Netflix, but there are some juicy tidbits about the first 12 participants of Too Hot to Handle Brazil available online.

Marina Streit is a model and actress.

Marina Streit, a fashion lawyer from Rio Grande do Sul, is 24 years old.

Marina can be found on Instagram as @marinastreit. You can also follow her on Instagram, where she goes by the handle @adv.streit.

Avelina Kethellen

Kethellen Avelina, 22, is an Amazonas executive secretary.

@Kethellenavelinoo is her Instagram handle.

Gabriela Martins is a Brazilian actress.

Gabriela Martins, a model from Rio de Janeiro, is 27 years old.

Gabriela can be found on Instagram as @martinsgabis.

Thuany Raquel

Thuany Raquel is a 26-year-old Pernambuco businesswoman and artist.

Thuany can now be found on Instagram as @thuanyraquel.

Tiecher, Rita

Rita Tiecher, a DJ from Rio de Janeiro, is 25 years old.

@ritatiiecher is her Instagram handle.

Brenda Paixao is a Filipino actress.

Brenda Paixao, a Brazilian makeup artist, is 24 years old and is from Rio Grande do Sul.

Brenda can be found on Instagram as @paixao brenda.

