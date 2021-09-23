Cast of ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ vs. Characters from ‘The Sopranos’

The Several Saints of Newark explores the story of many of the beloved characters from The Sopranos’ previous life.

The prequel, which will premiere on HBO Max and in theaters on September 24, depicts life in New Jersey when Sopranos protagonists Junior, Johnny Boy, and Silvio were kids.

Meanwhile, the major character of The Sopranos, Tony Soprano, is still in his teens at the time of the film, and is only beginning his life of crime that would eventually lead to the iconic fade to black.

Here’s who’s playing all of the legendary Sopranos characters in the new film, and how closely they resemble the original performers.

In The Many Saints of Newark, who plays which Sopranos character?

Anthony “Tony” Soprano is played by Michael Gandolfini (originally played by James Gandolfini)

For his portrayal of unstable mob boss Tony Soprano, James Gandolfini led The Sopranos for eight years, winning three Emmys and a Golden Globe. In 2013, the actor passed away.

Michael Gandolfini, James Gandolfini’s real-life son, plays the character in this prequel. The 22-year-old (who was born four months before The Sopranos premiered on HBO) has previously been in 10 episodes of The Deuce and most recently in the Apple TV+ film Cherry.

Giovanni “Johnny Boy” Soprano is played by Jon Bernthal (originally played by Joseph Siravo)

In five episodes of American Crime Story, actor Joseph Siravo played Tony’s father, “Johnny Boy,” in dreams and flashbacks. Jon Bernthal, star of The Punisher and The Walking Dead, is now playing the character.

Corrado “Junior” Soprano Jr. is played by Corey Stoll (originally played by Dominic Chianese)

Dominic Chianese portrayed Tony’s “Uncle June” throughout the series, transforming from a scheming businessman to an elderly man under house arrest. Corey Stoll (House of Cards) will play the younger version.

Livia Soprano is played by Vera Farmiga (originally played by Nancy Marchand)

Nancy Marchand’s role as Tony’s mother Livia was her final role in a television career that spanned five decades and earned her a Golden Globe – her first major prize since winning her fourth Emmy in 1982. After Marchand’s death in 2000, the character was killed off.

The Many Saints of Newark, on the other hand, is bringing the figure back, with Vera Farmiga of The Conjuring showing us the early scenes. This is a condensed version of the information.