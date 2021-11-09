Casey and Rene Discover $400 in a Toy Chest in the third episode of ‘Storage Wars.’

In an upcoming episode of Storage Wars on A&E, a collection of toys turns out to be both treasure and garbage.

Casey and Rene reunite with Rene’s father Gunter as they rummage through a collection of whimsical antiques, as seen in a first look at the upcoming episode (video above).

Tonight at 9/8c on A&E, episodes 3 and 4 will air back-to-back. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s in store for Season 13 of Storage Wars.

Rene Nezhoda is going through each drawer provided to him by his family members after acquiring a storage container in Carlsbad, California, that held a chest of drawers full of toys.

His daughter Tatiana’s drawer was worth $250, while his wife Casey’s was worth $400, according to a graphic.

Gunter, Rene’s father, is the last to present his drawer, and in the teaser clip, Rene inspects each thing within.

Many “little Japanese souvenirs” worth $5 apiece, a pencil sharpener worth $5, a box of matches with artwork on them, a “cool” poodle, Disney knockoffs, Japanese erasers worth $20, and a “turn of the century” figure worth $20 are among the items selected.

A “Peanuts pocket doll from the Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz” appears to be the most precious item discovered. Rene estimates that this item is worth $100.

Rene deduces that the entire draw of toys was worth $350 after completing his inspection, just losing out to his daughter-in-law Casey. She receives a high five from her husband and learns that she will now be able to keep the money as her prize.

Tatiana and Gunter both express their dissatisfaction with the game to Rene.

Who makes an appearance in Storage Wars Season 13?

The big news in the first episode of the new season of Storage Wars was that show legend Barry Weiss is back and ready to fight alongside his fellow Storage Hunters.

Brandi Passante is back, this time concentrating on house staging and furniture storage containers. Darrell Sheets is persuaded to come out of retirement in order to participate in the auctions.

Ivy Calvin enlists his son, Ivy Jr., in the family company, and the two establish a double act in the hopes of boosting their prospects of success. Kenny Crossley is also one of them.