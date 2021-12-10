Cases are on the rise, but polls are falling months after Biden declared the US to be “closer than ever” to COVID freedom.

Five months after President Joe Biden declared the US was “closer than ever to proclaiming independence” from COVID-19, the US is seeing a surge in cases and deaths, and is now dealing with a new version.

The American people are losing faith in Biden’s COVID-19 approach, which he ran on as the one who could turn the pandemic around. Americans’ dissatisfaction with his management of the pandemic has coincided with a decline in his overall approval rating, and the president is entering his second year in office with a pandemic that shows no signs of abating.

Biden compared the country’s fight against COVID-19 to the founding fathers’ fight against King George III of England in a July 4 speech. While acknowledging that “a lot more work” remains, he informed Americans that the country is “closer than ever” to becoming COVID-19-free.

America has added roughly 15,760,000 new instances since Biden’s speech, more than doubling the number of cases it had in the five months before to his speech. Since July 4, the United States has added an extra 184,245 deaths, an increase of roughly 40,000 deaths over the period from February to July.

According to FiveThirtyEight, more over 60% of Americans approved of Biden’s handling of the pandemic when he gave his speech. His popularity rating began to decline over the summer as states imposed mask regulations to address mounting instances and hospitalizations, and it has since fallen to only 48%.

The increase in instances has forced health care systems across the country to revert to last year’s crisis mode, when they were overloaded with cases. Hospitals have begun restricting services, issuing warnings that they are at or near capacity, and governors have activated the National Guard to boost health-care employees.

The Delta variation, a highly transmissible type known to cause severe sickness, is mostly to blame for America’s current instances. Officials now have to worry about the Omicron version, which was classified a variant of concern in November, being the dominant strain in the United States.

Omicron is still being studied, but early evidence suggests it is “very transmissible,” according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. This is a condensed version of the information.