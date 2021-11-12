Carter Milliken Reum, Paris Hilton’s Entrepreneur Husband, Who Is He?

Paris Hilton has gone from reality star to pop singer to TV chef to campaigner, and now she’s back in the spotlight after marrying entrepreneur Carter Milliken Reum.

The couple has been dating since 2019, and the first photos of their wedding were released on November 11.

Hilton donned an Oscar de la Renta floral lace bridal gown and a bedazzling engagement ring custom-designed by Reum and jeweler Jean Dousset.

But who is her new husband, and how did they meet in the first place?

Reum is a businessman who has worked alongside his brother, Courtney Reum, on a number of ventures.

He is 40 years old, having been born on February 5, 1981. Robert Reum, his father, was a businessman who founded and led the manufacturing giant Amsted Industries.

He and his brother both attended Columbia University and worked at Goldman Sachs before launching the VEEV vodka brand in 2007. Their whiskey’s distinctive selling feature was its ingredients, as it was the first-ever acai-based liquor.

The company grew and was named to Inc. Magazine’s list of the 250 Fastest Growing Companies in the United States.

“While we were focused on creating VEEV, we often engaged with other brands as investors and board members with a very successful hands on approach,” Carter Reum said of the sale in 2016.

“We saw the market potential, developed the product, sold it out of the back of our cars, built our customer base, marketed it nationally, created brand extensions, and successfully sold VEEV Spirits to a larger firm.”

According to Courtney Reum, the company was sold for more than seven times its yearly revenue in 2009, which was claimed to be $5 million. This indicates that the company was sold for at least $35 million.

They founded M13, a venture capital firm, after selling VEEV, a company that invests in a variety of food brands, including Back to the Roots, a company that provides home produce-growing kits.

According to Forbes, M13 had $450 million in assets under management in July of this year.

Shortcut Your Startup, a self-help book he co-wrote with his brother, was published.