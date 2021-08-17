Carrie Ann Inaba on Being Replaced on ‘The Talk’.

The Talk has gone through a lot of hosts in the previous year, with Marie, Eve, and then Sharon Osbourne all leaving for various reasons.

Just as things on the CBS daytime talk program looked to be settling down, co-host Carrie Ann Inaba took a break in April to focus on her health; she has previously spoken about suffering from a number of autoimmune diseases.

Following the hiring of Jerry O’Connell to replace Osbourne, speculations have surfaced that The Talk may be looking to replace her on the panel with a male co-host.

What Carrie Ann Inaba Has To Say About Coming Back

Despite the reports, Inaba seemed to imply that she expects to return to the show at some time, rather than being replaced.

The host came to Instagram in mid-July to discuss her comeback to the show. “As soon as I find out what’s going on with The Talk, I swear I’ll let you know,” she stated. I’m excited to share the news about The Talk with you guys.”

This occurred after she mentioned the show in another Instagram story in June, saying she expected it to return. “We’re probably going to sit down and have some discussions about the future, and when I return, maybe at the end of this month…,” she remarked. I miss everyone at The Talk, and I can’t wait to get back to doing what I love when the time comes.”

“I want to be back soon,” Inaba stated as she announced her departure in April 2021.

She has made no public comments since then about whether or not she will return to the CBS series.

A recent announcement could possibly indicate that Inaba is returning to TV after a four-month hiatus. Inaba will begin judging her 30th season of Dancing with the Stars on September 20.

Tyra Banks told Entertainment Tonight in July that she hoped Inaba would return for Dancing with the Stars 2021. I’m going to beg her, ‘Please, baby, please!’ since she was there before me. ‘Are you going to be there?’

The Talk’s bosses were, according to Page Six. This is a condensed version of the information.