Carpenter, Charisma After the pandemic hit earnings, a health-care provider dropped him.

Charisma Carpenter claims that her nearly 28-year-old health-care provider has dumped her due of the pandemic’s impact on her wages.

On Wednesday, the 51-year-old actress accused her union, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, of “egregious failure.”

“Got news I was pulled fr my healthcare after 28 years of paying into it + quarterly Union dues,” she stated on Twitter. I did not earn enough money between July 20 and July 21 to be eligible for our updated benefits program. DURING THE PANDEMIC, WHEN MOST INDUSTRIES WERE CLOSED. @sagaftra, this is a colossal blunder.”

Due to social isolation and lockdown measures, film and television production came to a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic’s peak.

Even after filming restarted, several producers were compelled to halt work if any of the crew members tested positive for the virus.

“How is it even legal?” another Twitter user inquired of the actress. Isn’t COBRA [the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act]supposed to protect your right to keep your insurance if you pay for it yourself?”

Carpenter said, “Yes, for $1700 per month.” “That works up to over $20,000 each year for my son and me.”

Carpenter’s first tweet drew a response from comedian Kathy Griffin, who revealed in August that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer. Griffin wrote, “Same thing happened to me.”

“What?! This is not acceptable! Is there anyone else? #membersfirst???” Carpenter was the one who responded. She also tagged Fran Drescher, who was recently elected president of SAG-AFTRA, and Joely Fisher, the new secretary-treasurer.

“Members should have protections in place after over 28 years of earning. Especially in the event of a global pandemic,” Carpenter tweeted, tagging SAG-AFTRA once more.

After 28 years of paying into my healthcare and quarterly Union dues, I received word that I had been dropped. I did not earn enough money between July 20 and July 21 to be eligible for our updated benefits program. DURING THE PANDEMIC, WHEN MOST INDUSTRIES WERE CLOSED. @sagaftra, this is a terrible blunder.

September 9, 2021 — charisma carpenter (@AllCharisma)

I’m not sure!!! (But I’ll find out) Certainly, given the lockdowns and the fact that our industry was halted for a significant portion of that time. Also, no vaccine for my age group until May 2021. How can people feel comfortable working on this? This is a condensed version of the information.