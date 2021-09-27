Carole Baskin, star of the film “The Tiger King,” criticizes the new series and accuses the director of “Betrayal.”

Carole Baskin has lambasted the production of Tiger King 2 with the announcement that the next sequel episodes will be available on Netflix later this year.

Baskin has expressed her displeasure with her portrayal in the critically acclaimed Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness documentary series, which premiered last year.

Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis, went missing in the third episode of the show, and her enemy Joe Exotic—real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, né Schreibvogel—claimed that he was slain by Baskin and given to her tigers, which she vehemently denies.

Despite being given time on the show to counter the charges, Baskin, the proprietor of the Big Cat Rescue cat sanctuary in Florida, objected to the allegations being broadcast.

After Netflix published teaser video on Thursday, Baskin, who will not be acting in Tiger King 2, spoke out against the production, accusing director Rebecca Chaiklin of “betrayal.”

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, she claimed, “I don’t know how they put out a Tiger King 2 while Joe Schreibvogel is in jail and I’m refusing to be played again.”

“Rebecca Chaiklin mentioned in Tiger King that she wanted to ‘clear the air’ about what they had done to me. I told her to delete my phone number from her phone. Such betrayal and misrepresentation have no justification.”

Baskin instead suggests that viewers watch the recently published documentary film The Conservation Game, which explores the exotic animal trade and has her full support.

“If people truly want to understand how the terrible and hazardous conditions that tigers confront in the United States came to be, they should demand to see Michael Webber’s film The Conservation Game,” Baskin said in a statement.

“His video elucidates the crucial themes that Tiger King glossed over.”

This publication has reached out to a Netflix spokesperson for comment.

Baskin told IndieWire that when she originally left the show last year, the Tiger King production team warned her that the film would be similar to the SeaWorld exposé Blackfish in terms of exposing animal mistreatment.

