Carmen Salinas, a Mexican actress, was hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

Carmen Salinas, a Mexican actress, was hospitalized in Mexico City on Wednesday night after having a stroke, according to her relatives.

The beloved cinema queen, 82, is currently in a coma and her health has been classified as delicate, according to Gustavo Briones González, her nephew and personal assistant, outside a hospital in Colonia Roma, as reported by KNBC.

Briones González told members of the media gathered outside the private facility in Mexico City that Salinas, who has had a long career in film and television, is receiving respiratory aid in intensive care.

Briones González told KNBC that Salinas’ other organs are stable, and doctors believe the inflammation in her brain will go away. The actress’s family was advised to stay at the hospital for updates on her status.

According to Briones González of KNBC, Salinas’ family sought a second assessment from an outside neurologist.

“The Salinas family communicates with them that the principal actress, Mrs. Carmen Salinas, is going through a severe health crisis, which is why she remains in the intensive care section where expert doctors treat her,” Briones González said in a statement.

“They will be kept updated on the status of health and evolution because of my aunt’s regard and affection for the press,” the statement added.

