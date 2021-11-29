Cardiac Angiosarcoma Symptoms Explained As Off-White Founder Virgil Abloh Passes Away

Virgil Abloh, a well-known American fashion designer, died on Sunday after a long battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare and rapidly progressing cancer.

On his official Instagram account, the 41-year-old, who was the creative director for Louis Vuitton and the inventor of the premium label Off-White, confirmed his death.

The statement added, “We are devastated to announce the departure of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely dedicated father, husband, son, brother, and friend,” adding that the designer had “valiantly battled” cancer for more than two years.

“Since his diagnosis in 2019, he has chosen to fight his struggle in seclusion, undertaking multiple challenging treatments while leading several key institutions spanning fashion, art, and culture,” according to the statement.

“Through it all, his work ethic, boundless curiosity, and unwavering optimism remained unwavering. Virgil’s passion to his profession and desire to open doors for others and build avenues for greater equality in art and design propelled him forward. ‘Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,’ he often said, believing passionately in the power of art to inspire future generations.” 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 54 This is a condensed version of the information.