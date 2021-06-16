Cardi B’s Reaction to Her ‘Bad***’ Role in ‘Fast & Furious F9’

Cardi B has spoken about her character in the new Fast & Furious film, describing her as a “bada**.”

F9, the next episode in the franchise, is set to enter theaters later this month, and the rapper revealed her role in a new featurette for the highly anticipated sequel.

Vin Diesel himself reached out to the “WAP” rapper, whose true name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, to convince her to join the project.

“He was talking about a role, and I was like, ‘It’s Fast & Furious.’ Bring me there! ‘Place me on an aircraft!’ In the featurette, Cardi laughed.

Cardi plays Leysa, a figure described as “a woman with a connection to Dom’s history” in the film.

Diesel is reprising his role as Dominic Toretto and also serves as the franchise’s producer.

Cardi continued, “I adore the fact that I’m portraying such a strong, powerful lady.” “She’s just a b****…” Leysa is such a jerk.”

“I remember seeing Ludacris in Fast & Furious, and then seeing Don Omar, and it gives the ghetto hope.”

She praises her co-star, saying, “Being around Vin, he’s just so sweet, so cool.” “He has a way of making you feel at ease. I’m just ecstatic.”

The rapper joins a roster that already includes John Cena, Charlize Theron, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ludacris, and Michelle Rodriguez in the upcoming Fast and Furious sequel.

The synopsis for F9 reads: “Even as time moves on for Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son, little Brian, there is still a longing inside him for their past lives in the fast lane. With Han (Sung Kang) back in the fold, Dom and his crew will need all the help they can to square off against Dom’s younger brother Jakob (John Cena), the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered.

“With a world-shattering plot, he’s come for vengeance against his elder sibling. Jakob teams up with familiar foe Cipher (Charlize Theron) in their quest for vengeance against Dom and his family.”

Cardi B expressed her delight for the film’s release on Tuesday.

I can’t wait to see Fast & Furious. This is a brief summary.