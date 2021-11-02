Cardi B will host the American Music Awards in 2021, according to fans.

Cardi B has been named host of the American Music Awards in 2021, and fans are expecting her to be “legendary” in the role.

When she hits the stage at the Los Angeles Microsoft Theater on Sunday, November 21, it will be the rapper’s first time hosting.

“I was ecstatic when I got the invitation to host the AMAs,” the 29-year-old multiplatnium sensation said in a statement. “I’m ready to bring my unique personality to the American Music Awards stage.” The rapper, whose true name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is a five-time AMA winner and is up for three awards this year thanks to her popular singles “WAP” and “UP.”

With “Bodak Yellow” in 2018 and “WAP” in 2020, Cardi created history by being the first female rapper to win favorite hip-hop song twice.

Cardi B said she’s “honored” to be hosting the event on Instagram today, and fans can’t get enough of it.

