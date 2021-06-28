‘Can’t You Just Wait a While?’ Rita Moreno asks critics of ‘In the Heights.’

Rita Moreno has spoken out in defense of Lin-Manuel Miranda, amid criticism that his new film In The Heights fails to represent the Afro-Latinx community.

Miranda, who also stars in the film, produced and directs the film, which is based on Miranda’s Tony-winning musical of the same name and is set in a Dominican neighborhood in New York City.

While the big screen adaptation has received positive reviews since its premiere earlier this month, there have been some complaints concerning the lack of racial diversity in its portrayal of the community it is based on.

Moreno defended Miranda, who produced her new documentary Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, insisting that opponents are “attacking the wrong person.”

“Can we talk about the Lin Manuel critique for a second?” Moreno posed the question to Stephen Colbert, the show’s host. “That irritates me greatly.”

“It’s as though you can never get it right. This is the individual who is credited for bringing Latino and Puerto Rican culture to the United States. I was unable to complete the task. I wish I could say I could, but I couldn’t.

“Lin-Manuel has done it almost entirely on his own, and I’m ecstatic and happy that he created my documentary.”

Colbert pressed Moreno for clarification on his position, asking, “So are you saying that while you appreciate where people’s concerns come from, perhaps it’s wrong in attacking him in this?”

TONIGHT: Rita Moreno discusses her friend Lin Manuel Miranda’s film “In The Heights” and the controversy surrounding it. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/4cQcvviaLf

— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 16, 2021

Moreno responded: “Well, I’m simply saying, can’t you just wait a while and leave it alone?” She added that there’s “a lot of” people from Puerto Rico and Guatemala “who are dark and who are also fair.”

She went on: “We are all colors in Puerto Rico. And this is how it is. It would be so nice if they hadn’t come up with this and left it alone, just for now. I mean, they’re really attacking the wrong person.”

Miranda addressed the criticism in a message posted on Twitter on Monday, stating: “I started writing In The. This is a brief summary.