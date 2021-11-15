Candace Owens likens Alec Baldwin to Amber Guyger and demands that he be arrested.

Candace Owens has questioned why Alec Baldwin has not been charged in the fatal Rust shooting, comparing him to Amber Guyger, the Dallas cop convicted of killing her neighbor.

On the film’s New Mexico set on October 21, Rust star and producer Baldwin fired a gun, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring writer-director Joel Souza.

Rust assistant director Dave Halls delivered the gun to Baldwin, indicating that it didn’t contain live shots. Neither party realized it included live ammunition. Hannah Gutierrez Reed, a rust armorer, has since stated that she has