Candace Owens is slammed by Brandi Love after her Turning Point USA pass was revoked.

Candace Owens was removed from a Turning Point USA event last week, prompting Brandi Love to accuse her of “splitting” the MAGA movement.

The adult performer, whose real name is Tracey Lynn Livermore, called the conservative commentator “hypocritical” for claiming to oppose cancel culture but backing her removal from the event.

In an interview with The Sun, the 48-year-old stated, “I had just sat through four speakers screaming about the dangers of cancel culture and censorship… and then I was canceled.”

“I believe that as a party, we must stop enabling them to divide us into factions and then cater to those factions. So-called culture leaders like [Turning Point founder] Charlie Kirk, Dan Bongino, Candace [Owens], and others are separating us, much like the left.

On her Candace podcast, Owens supported the decision to remove Love from the conference.

“This was fantastic. This is, after all, perfectly correct. This is a minors’ conference. What I’m curious about is what she was doing there. On her broadcast, Owens stated. “Anything that goes against family values isn’t conservative.”

Following Owens’ admission, Love said she used to believe the right-wing firebrand was “great,” but that she has since altered her mind.

Love explained, “I used to think folks like Candace Owens were amazing.” “Unfortunately, I made a mistake. Candace not only attacked me, but she also said that Tomi Lahren should have been fired because she advocated Caitlyn Jenner.

“[Last week] taught me a lot about politics and people. Antifa, BLM, and The Squad are among the Democrats’ crazies to contend with.

“The Republicans, too, have their problems, such as this ultra-religious group and white supremacists. You can’t rule a country as fascinatingly different as the United States of America from either extreme.”

“It will always lead to the same dark placeâ€”authoritarianism,” she added.

The adult film star also slammed what she referred to as MAGA conservatism, claiming that the movement is varied.

She told the magazine, “My eyes were opened this past week to a bunch of folks who I wish were not affiliated with MAGA and conservatism.”

