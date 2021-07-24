Candace Owens applauds Eric Clapton for refusing to perform at venues that require vaccination proof.

Following Eric Clapton’s revelation that he will refuse to perform at venues that require attendees to provide confirmation of COVID-19 immunization, Candance Owens has complimented him.

The 76-year-old British singer made his announcement in response to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that when limitations on entertainment venues and social gatherings are lifted, guests will be forced to provide proof of vaccination before entering.

“Following the Prime Minister’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021, I feel honour bound to make an announcement of my own: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present,” Clapton said via the Telegram account of architect and film producer Robin Monotti Graziadei.

“I reserve the right to cancel the event unless arrangements are arranged for everyone to attend,” Clapton said.

As word of his statement spread on social media, conservative commentator Owens moved to Twitter to publish a link to an article, writing, “This is what it means to be a rock star.” Take a stand against tyranny. “Be a voice for the people.”

“Thank you Eric Clapton, Ian Brown, Richard Ashcroft, and other musicians who exhibit true integrity by refusing to perform at places adopting a dictatorial system of entry,” remarked social critic Sonia Poulton. I can’t appreciate those who are willing to go along with it. The government controls human and creative sell outs.”

According to Clapton’s website, his next scheduled engagement in the United Kingdom will be on May 7, 2022.

Clapton and Van Morrison collaborated on the anti-lockdown song “Stand and Deliver” in December 2020, with the lyrics “Do you want to be a free man / Or do you want to be a slave?”

Clapton wrote a letter a few months later, in May, claiming that he had experienced a “disastrous” experience after receiving the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination.

