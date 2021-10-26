Candace Owens, Alec Baldwin’s daughter, slams her mother for calling the shooting “poetic justice.”

Candace Owens, a conservative broadcaster, was attacked by Alec Baldwin’s daughter after she dubbed the actor’s shooting “poetic justice.”

On the set of his Western picture Rust in New Mexico on Thursday, Baldwin fired a pretend gun, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded writer-director Joel Souza.

The actor, who is also a producer on the film, took to Twitter the next day to express his “horror and sadness” over Hutchins’ death, while also revealing that he is “totally cooperating” with the police inquiry.

Owens, on the other hand, issued her own statement on Twitter, calling the tragic act “poetic punishment” for Baldwin’s criticism of former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

She expressed herself as follows: “Alec Baldwin devoted four years to portraying Donald Trump and his supporters as murderous thugs. If it weren’t for the actual innocent individuals who were murdered by Alec, what has occurred to him would be an example of poetic justice. Please pray for them and their families.” “Will correct my post to indicate Alec Baldwin *killed* someone—not murdered someone, as murder carries a different legal term,” Owens wrote in a follow-up message after her initial tweet seemed to be deleted. Ireland Baldwin, Owens’ daughter, saw a copy of Owens’ tweet denouncing Baldwin and used her Instagram Story to criticize the TV personality on Monday.

Ireland Baldwin captioned a photo of Owens on Instagram: “You are the most repulsive, vile, and cancerous human being I’ve ever met. Regardless of how you feel most of the time, the idea that you would insult the life of a woman who was tragically died in an accident… You should be ashamed of yourselves.” Ireland Baldwin captioned a screenshot of the offending tweet with the following: “Yes, I’m going to go ahead and take a break from Instagram. I’m embarrassed to [breathe]the same air as her.” She continued in a series of messages: “Don’t be a democrat. You are not vaccinated. I couldn’t care less. There are plenty of republican ideals that I endorse, as well as plenty of liberal virtues. But one f****** thing I’ve noticed is that I’m RESPECTFUL.

“However, we aren’t discussing masks, vaccines, abortion, or trans rights here…”

Ireland Baldwin continued, including criticizing alt-right activist Jack Posobiec: “1. This is a condensed version of the information.