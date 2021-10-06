Candace Owens accuses American Airlines of “theft” in connection with a refunded flight that was canceled.

Candace Owens has criticized American Airlines, accusing the airline of “fraud” when she was given credit for a cancelled ticket rather than a refund.

On Tuesday, the conservative commentator revealed on Twitter that she and her family had booked a flight with the airline from Nashville, Tennessee, to London later this month.

Owens, who has a 9-month-old kid with her British husband of two years, George Farmer, said her plans were thwarted a week later when she learned the route had been canceled and was given a $5,000 credit rather than a refund.

“Booked a flight with my family from Nash to London with @AmericanAir for 5000$,” Owens posted. They e-mail a week later to announce the flight route has been canceled.

“Rather than giving me a refund, they say I can only get a credit to use with their airline. “How is that not theft?” says the narrator.

In a follow-up tweet, she said, “It’s certainly legally theft.” “Imagine ordering a shoe from a retailer and being informed, ‘Actually, we don’t sell that shoe at all, but we can only give you back store credit.’ @americanair promoted a service that did not exist.”

Owens responded to a Twitter user who rejected her concern as “first-class problems,” saying, “No.

This is the price of a round-trip flight from Nashville to London for a group of persons. The cost of first class would have been around $24,000.”

Owens responded to a tweet that read, “Airlines have been abusing customers this way for years,” saying, “Actually criminal.” If I had scheduled a trip for next year, it would make sense. The trip is scheduled for this month.

“They knew they didn’t have the flight route, yet they let me buy it anyway—then they transformed my money into money they knew would be spent with them.”

“It is theft legally,” she continued. What makes you think it’s lawful to misrepresent a flight? It’s worth noting that the flight isn’t for a vacation that’ll take place in a year. THIS IS THE MONTH. They took my money despite the fact that they didn’t have that flight path planned.”

“What worries me is that I have a platform so they respond,” Owens said at the end of her series of writings on the subject. The average person, on the other hand, does not. I’ve been on the phone for a while. This is a condensed version of the information.