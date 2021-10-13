Candace Cameron Bure Discloses How Donald Trump Made Her ‘The View’ Experience Stressful.

Candace Cameron Bure has spoken out about the “stress and anxiety” she felt while on The View as a panelist.

In 2015 and 2016, the Republican Fuller House star was a co-host on the long-running ABC talk show, appearing in seasons 19 and 20.

However, the actress has revealed that she felt “pressured” to represent conservatives on national television when she didn’t feel comfortable talking about politics—and things only got worse once Donald Trump won the election.

Cameron Bure reflected on her time on The View’s Behind the Table podcast last week, saying, “The tension and anxiety—I genuinely feel a pit in my stomach right now.”

“I’ve only ever felt one form of tension in my life, and it came from that concert.” And I [have]PTSD, as far as I can tell. It was quite challenging, and managing the emotional tension was extremely difficult.” “I was pitched a completely other direction, because that was my hesitation,” she stated when asked why she joined the show. ‘Politics isn’t my bag,’ I explained. I’ve never spoken politics in public before. I didn’t grow up speaking about politics because I didn’t come from a political home.’ ‘We’re going so much lighter,’ they said, and a lot more would be evergreen. We want to discuss more about family, sex, and life, so I was totally on board. Then Trump entered the race, and everything changed.” “I was just trying to learn and have a general grasp of issues that I didn’t want to talk about or didn’t care about,” Cameron Bure continued, referring to her struggle with the daily themes she was compelled to cover. Cameron Bure, who frequently jetted between her Los Angeles home and New York City to tape the show, said that the schedule had a significant impact on her “mental wellness.” “When I felt like I was going into a show where I didn’t have a clear opinion, or when I was legitimately frightened to talk about something about which I did have an opinion,” she explained. This is a condensed version of the information.