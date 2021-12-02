Cancellations and Cameos in ‘Gossip Girl’ Episodes 10 and 11.

For Gossip Girl’s devoted fans, Christmas has arrived early. The final three episodes of HBO’s Max relaunch are now available to watch on HBO Max, following the midseason premiere last week.

When the audience last saw Julien (Jordan Alexander), Max (Thomas Doherty), Zoya (Whitney Peak), Obie (Eli Brown), Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind), Luna (Zión Moreno), Aki (Evan Mock), and Monet (Savannah Smith), the Upper East Siders were dealing with the news that Julien ‘JC’ Calloway’s father, Davis (Luke Kirby), had been accused of The charges keep flowing in the final three episodes, and JC’s world comes apart.

Fans will have a better understanding of who JC is and whether she will be able to recover from the crisis she is experiencing by the conclusion of the season, but there is a lot to contemplate in Episodes 10 and 11 before the big New Year’s Eve trip. Below is a detailed summary of the final two episodes from Washington Newsday.

“Final Cancellation” is the title of the tenth episode of Gossip Girl.

Happy Hanukkah and Happy Reunion Day, Gossip Girl! Yes, say goodbye to awkward Thanksgiving dinners (sorry if you’re still recuperating from Episode 7), and hello to awkward Hanukkah dinners.

Audrey has managed to get Max to fall at her feet (despite his best efforts to keep his distance) and secure an invitation to his family’s Hanukkah dinner for her mother Kiki (Laura Benati).

Kiki isn’t Jewish, but she is a fashion designer, and Audrey was not going to allow her mother pass up the chance to sit across from Eleanor Waldorf.

Margaret Colin appears back as Eleanor Waldorf in the Hanukkah episode, alongside Wallace Shawn as Blair’s stepfather Cyrus. Dorota, the Waldorf family maid, is also there, along with her husband Vanya (Aaron Schwartz) and her grown-up daughter Anastasia, played by Zuzanna Szadkowski. It’s the pinnacle of Gossip Girl notasalgia.

Unfortunately, we don’t get much of a glimpse into their life today, but little appears to have changed. OG Gossip Girl viewers, on the other hand, got a quick update on Blair’s (Leighton Meester) whereabouts today. She’s in Paris, of course, enjoying her finest life.

At. This is a condensed version of the information.