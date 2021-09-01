Cancel Culture is compared to Delta Variant by a Hollywood director.

Paul Schrader, an Oscar-nominated film director, spoke out against political correctness in Hollywood in an interview released Wednesday.

In an interview with Deadline, Schrader remarked, “Cancel culture is so viral, it’s like the Delta virus.”

Schrader mentioned his participation in a twice-weekly poker event on Zoom called Club Quarantine, which featured Hollywood stars, in a 2020 interview with Deadline. Journalist Tom Grater questioned Schrader if he was still participating in the card-playing group in a new interview.

“No, I was kicked out of that club, then I joined another and was kicked out of that one as well,” the director said. “It’s all about political correctness.” These people are only images on the screen; I’ve never met them. Someone took exception to something I said…”

Schrader spoke with the website about his latest film, The Card Counter, which will premiere on Thursday at the Venice Film Festival. Oscar Isaac plays an ex-military interrogator turned gambler in the film, which also stars Tiffany Haddish and Willem Dafoe in supporting parts.

Schrader’s work has a reputation for being controversial. Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The Last Temptation of Christ, and Bringing Out the Dead are four films directed by Martin Scorsese for which he wrote or co-wrote screenplays. He also directed American Gigolo, in which Richard Gere plays a male escort, and First Reformed, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

To prevent unnecessary controversy before the debut of The Card Counter, the director told Deadline, “I’m off Facebook until the film comes out.”

“It’s still somewhat true,” Schrader said when asked about the old saying that there is no such thing as negative PR. Publicity, publicity, publicity. But, whether it’s Kevin Spacey, Scott Rudin, or Johnny Depp, more and more careers are ending due to personal issues rather than criminal charges. They’ve been engrossed in the cancel culture.”

He went on to say, “Cancel culture is so infectious, it’s like the Delta virus.” “If a friend says, ‘They’re saying terrible things about me that aren’t true,’ you’re hesitant to defend them because you might catch the infection as well.”

"No, I believe I've been quite honest and upfront," he said when asked if he was concerned about being canceled himself.